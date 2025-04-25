In less than 2 hours, jury convicts Paulding man of half-brother’s murder

It took less than two hours for a jury to convict a Paulding County man of his half-brother’s murder, the district attorney said Friday.

Octavious Bates, 32, of Dallas, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence in the death of Lindsey Foster, the Paulding DA said.

Bates was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.