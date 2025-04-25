In less than 2 hours, jury convicts Paulding man of half-brother’s murder

It took less than two hours for a jury to convict a Paulding County man of his half-brother’s murder, the district attorney said Friday.
Octavious Bates, 32, of Dallas, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence in the death of Lindsey Foster, the Paulding DA said.
Bates was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On July 2, 2021, an off-duty dispatcher called 911 after hearing gunshots at an apartment complex near Dallas, according to investigators.
When Paulding deputies arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m., they found Foster in the parking lot of the Country Garden Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office previously said. Foster died at the scene.
During their investigation, detectives used security camera footage and text messages to identify Bates as the shooter, the DA said. Gunshot residue was also found on the suspect’s clothing, according to investigators.
Ten days after Foster’s death, Bates was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Bates has remained in the Paulding jail since his arrest.
A second suspect, Kristen Moore, was previously charged with tampering with evidence, according to police. That charge was later dropped, court records show.
