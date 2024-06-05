Crime & Public Safety

Trial underway of ex-Doraville officer charged in teen’s death

Former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant appears at his bond hearing at the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville on Monday, May 1, 2023. Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant appears at his bond hearing at the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville on Monday, May 1, 2023. Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Maria Guadalupe Bran held back tears as she described her daughter, Susana Morales, as a happy girl who was always smiling.

Bran talked about how Morales, 16, liked to listen and play music, wanted to eat tacos for her quinceañera and used to hang out with her friends. It was on the night of July 26, 2022 when everything changed for her.

Morales was reported missing the next morning.

Susana Morales, 16, went missing the evening of July 26. Her body was found just over six months later, more than 20 miles from where she was last seen. A former Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection with her death.

Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

Bran was the state’s first witness in the trial of former Doraville police officer, Miles Bryant, who is charged with malice murder, felony murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and false report of a crime.

Morales’ remains were found about 20 miles from her home in a wooded area near Dacula on Feb. 6, 2023, almost seven months after she was reported missing. Bran became emotional on the stand after she was asked about that day.

“I was waiting for her and I’m still waiting for her,” Bran said through tears.

Susana Morales, 16, went missing the evening of July 26. Her body was found just over six months later, more than 20 miles from where she was last seen. A former Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection with her death.

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

Explore‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death

After two days of jury selection, Special Prosecutor Brandon Delfunt told the jury of eight women and four men that Bryant took an oath to serve and protect but did the opposite.

“He abused the laws. He used his badge and he used his position to satisfy his own sexual desires. He’s a cop who turned into a killer,” Delfunt said.

The medical examiner was not able to find a cause of death and that there was no forensic evidence found at the scene, Delfunt said. Morales was identified through dental records.

Special prosecutor Brandon Delfunt speaks during a bond hearing for former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant at the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Investigators found a gun registered to Bryant close to Morales’ remains. Police have said there is no known connection between the two, but he lived at the same Norcross apartment complex where Morales is alleged to have visited her friend the night of her disappearance.

Bryant had reported the gun stolen the morning after Morales disappeared, but had requested that a detective not to be assigned to investigate the gun’s disappearance.

Cellphone data later revealed that shortly after midnight July 27, 2022 both Bryant’s personal and police phones were pinged in the same area where Susana’s body was recovered, according to court documents. Records also showed his phone was back in the area later the same morning, about an hour before he reported his firearm stolen.

Attorney Tracy Drake speaks during a bond hearing for her client, former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant, at the Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bryant’s attorney, Tracy Drake, kept her opening statement brief and said her client was not guilty.

“It is a tragedy what happened to Susana Morales,” Drake said adding that most of the state’s evidence is “speculation.”

Drake said the jury is probably going to think her client is the “most callous, uncaring, coward” that they’ve ever seen but that he is not guilty. She did say that Bryant is expected to testify to explain what happened.

“At the end of this case, you are going to know the full truth,” Drake said.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Water crisis in Atlanta: The costs of procrastination14m ago

Credit: compton@ajc.com

Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Man who killed ‘water boy’ over $10 takes plea deal, gets 30 years
1h ago
3rd man charged in Atlanta woman’s death, arrested while jet skiing
2h ago
Lightning strike causes fire at Lawrenceville barbecue restaurant
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rockdale runoff candidate has a ‘D’ by her name, but Dems fear it means deception
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France