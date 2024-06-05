Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

Bran was the state’s first witness in the trial of former Doraville police officer, Miles Bryant, who is charged with malice murder, felony murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and false report of a crime.

Morales’ remains were found about 20 miles from her home in a wooded area near Dacula on Feb. 6, 2023, almost seven months after she was reported missing. Bran became emotional on the stand after she was asked about that day.

“I was waiting for her and I’m still waiting for her,” Bran said through tears.

After two days of jury selection, Special Prosecutor Brandon Delfunt told the jury of eight women and four men that Bryant took an oath to serve and protect but did the opposite.

“He abused the laws. He used his badge and he used his position to satisfy his own sexual desires. He’s a cop who turned into a killer,” Delfunt said.

The medical examiner was not able to find a cause of death and that there was no forensic evidence found at the scene, Delfunt said. Morales was identified through dental records.

Investigators found a gun registered to Bryant close to Morales’ remains. Police have said there is no known connection between the two, but he lived at the same Norcross apartment complex where Morales is alleged to have visited her friend the night of her disappearance.

Bryant had reported the gun stolen the morning after Morales disappeared, but had requested that a detective not to be assigned to investigate the gun’s disappearance.

Cellphone data later revealed that shortly after midnight July 27, 2022 both Bryant’s personal and police phones were pinged in the same area where Susana’s body was recovered, according to court documents. Records also showed his phone was back in the area later the same morning, about an hour before he reported his firearm stolen.

Bryant’s attorney, Tracy Drake, kept her opening statement brief and said her client was not guilty.

“It is a tragedy what happened to Susana Morales,” Drake said adding that most of the state’s evidence is “speculation.”

Drake said the jury is probably going to think her client is the “most callous, uncaring, coward” that they’ve ever seen but that he is not guilty. She did say that Bryant is expected to testify to explain what happened.

“At the end of this case, you are going to know the full truth,” Drake said.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.