Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested Monday on one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false report of a crime, Gwinnett police announced. Investigators believe he is linked to the death of Susana Morales, who had been missing since July and was found last week near Dacula.

Police have not said how Bryant was allegedly connected to Morales’ death, but a warrant application states he “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”