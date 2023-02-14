Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods

A former Doraville police officer is suspected of dumping a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl’s naked body in the woods, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested Monday on one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false report of a crime, Gwinnett police announced. Investigators believe he is linked to the death of Susana Morales, who had been missing since July and was found last week near Dacula.
Police have not said how Bryant was allegedly connected to Morales’ death, but a warrant application states he “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”
Investigators continue working to determine how she died.
Bryant was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains, police said.
— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office