Dispute leads to deadly shooting at Ashby MARTA station, police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday evening after getting into an argument at a northwest Atlanta MARTA station, police said.
The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the Ashby transit station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. According to Atlanta police, the victim got into a dispute with another man that escalated to gunfire.
The victim, whose name was not released, died at a hospital. It was not clear if he knew the gunman, and police did not disclose the specific location where he was shot.
Homicide detectives were at the scene Sunday working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.
