DeKalb police shoot armed robbery suspect at shopping center

An armed robbery suspect is in critical condition after being shot by DeKalb County police officers at a shopping center in Stonecrest on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at the Evanswood Shopping Center in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road on Wednesday morning after officers said they spotted the suspect and a vehicle allegedly taken during the robbery. Police had been looking for the suspect and were patrolling the area of Evans Mill Road and Mall Parkway, just south of I-20.

“Shots were fired and no officers were injured,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital after the gunfire. Caution tape surrounded a section of the parking lot at the shopping center, which is home to several shops, including a Dollar General store, photos showed.

Police have not said if the suspect shot at officers during the incident, but they confirmed a firearm was found at the scene. Additional details about the alleged robbery were not provided.

The GBI was at the shopping center Wednesday afternoon and has since taken over the investigation, the state agency said.

