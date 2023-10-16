1 man dead in Gwinnett County shooting

Gwinnett police were called to the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in the Gwinnett Village area around 8 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunfire. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying between buildings on Pirkle and Hampton Ridge roads, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators believe that there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals just before the 911 calls were made, authorities said.

The motive is still being investigated. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

