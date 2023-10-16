1 man dead in Gwinnett County shooting

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
0 minutes ago
X

A shooting near Norcross left one man dead Sunday evening, according to officials.

Gwinnett police were called to the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in the Gwinnett Village area around 8 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunfire. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying between buildings on Pirkle and Hampton Ridge roads, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators believe that there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals just before the 911 calls were made, authorities said.

The motive is still being investigated. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After a year, questions remain on Atlanta Medical Center’s closure 1h ago

Morrow Police say no evidence Clayton commissioner was drugged
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Early voting begins for local races in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small business owners in limbo
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small business owners in limbo
1h ago

Police: 17-year-old girl shot to death in southwest Atlanta
7h ago
The Latest

Police: 17-year-old girl shot to death in southwest Atlanta
7h ago
Cops: Wrong-way driver dead, 7 injured in fiery crash that blocked I-75 for hours
15h ago
Pedestrian killed in crash while crossing Cheshire Bridge Road, cops say
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
LISTEN: Why a Georgia state senator feels guilty about leaving a besieged Israel
Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top