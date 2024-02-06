Convicted killer at large in Atlanta after failing to return from work program

A Carroll County man serving a 30-year sentence without the possibility of parole for stabbing another man to death is now a fugitive after he failed to return to his correctional facility from a work program, officials said.
Melvin Barkley, 36, of Carrollton, was housed in the Atlanta Transitional Center, where inmates are employed in jobs outside the state prison system, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections said. He failed to return to the transitional center after work Friday, prompting the GDC’s fugitive unit to begin searching for him.
Barkley pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts related to the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Tyler Waters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Barkley’s 30-year sentence was part of a negotiated plea deal, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford.
Cranford said his office agreed to the plea deal due to uncertainty that a jury would convict Barkley.
“Resolving this case with 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole protects our community for decades from this defendant and holds him accountable for taking the life of Mr. Waters without justification,” Cranford said at the time.
Now, Barkley is at large in metro Atlanta. Officials did not say where Barkley was last seen, but the transitional center is located on Ponce De Leon Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.
Barkley’s latest conviction stemmed from a fight with Waters, according to Cranford. After an initial physical confrontation, Waters drove away and Barkley followed, eventually rear-ending Waters. When the two men got out of their cars, Barkley stabbed Waters in the throat.
Barkley fled from the scene but was caught the next day, officials said. He has also previously served prison sentences for other violent crimes, including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats or acts.
About the Author