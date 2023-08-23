BREAKING: Child’s body found as search continues for missing DeKalb 2-year-old

A child’s body was found Wednesday afternoon as authorities searched for a missing DeKalb County 2-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The discovery was made at a solid waste transfer station in south Fulton County, according to Channel 2. The child has not been publicly identified, and a spokesperson for the Fulton medical examiner’s office said they had no information to report.

Officials with the East Point Police Department, which is leading the investigation into J’Asiah Mitchell’s disappearance, have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Video taken by Channel 2 showed a police SUV guarding the entrance to the waste transfer station. A vehicle from the medical examiner’s office was also seen there, the news station reported.

Explore Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day

Mitchell has been missing since last Wednesday, when his father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told the boy’s mother that their son had been kidnapped during a robbery in the Panthersville area of DeKalb, police said. After investigators could not find any evidence of an abduction like the one North reported, he was arrested on charges of making false statements and false report of a crime.

Nearly a week later, police confirmed that North was a person of interest in his son’s disappearance. He has not been charged with any additional crimes, but he remains in the DeKalb jail without bond, according to online records.

According to Channel 2, Mitchell’s grandmother was on her way to the police station Wednesday afternoon.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.