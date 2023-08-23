BreakingNews
BREAKING: Child’s body found as search continues for missing DeKalb 2-year-old

BREAKING: Child’s body found as search continues for missing DeKalb 2-year-old

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
48 minutes ago
X

A child’s body was found Wednesday afternoon as authorities searched for a missing DeKalb County 2-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The discovery was made at a solid waste transfer station in south Fulton County, according to Channel 2. The child has not been publicly identified, and a spokesperson for the Fulton medical examiner’s office said they had no information to report.

Officials with the East Point Police Department, which is leading the investigation into J’Asiah Mitchell’s disappearance, have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Video taken by Channel 2 showed a police SUV guarding the entrance to the waste transfer station. A vehicle from the medical examiner’s office was also seen there, the news station reported.

ExploreFather named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day

Mitchell has been missing since last Wednesday, when his father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told the boy’s mother that their son had been kidnapped during a robbery in the Panthersville area of DeKalb, police said. After investigators could not find any evidence of an abduction like the one North reported, he was arrested on charges of making false statements and false report of a crime.

Nearly a week later, police confirmed that North was a person of interest in his son’s disappearance. He has not been charged with any additional crimes, but he remains in the DeKalb jail without bond, according to online records.

According to Channel 2, Mitchell’s grandmother was on her way to the police station Wednesday afternoon.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
11h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
11h ago
The Latest

Police: Man driving 94 mph in 45-mph zone caused deadly Cobb crash
1h ago
The types of jail bonds available in Georgia
4h ago
Mayor asks Atlanta police to probe encounter with deacon who died during arrest
5h ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
7h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top