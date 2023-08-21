Search for missing DeKalb 2-year-old boy extends into 5th day

Five days after a 2-year-old boy went missing amid reports of a kidnapping in DeKalb County, the search continued Monday after sweeps of a drained pond at an East Point apartment complex and a Griffin landfill yielded no clues.

J’Asiah Mitchell hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night when his father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told the child’s mother that their son was taken during an armed robbery in the Panthersville area. Police have found no evidence of such a crime, and North was arrested Thursday on charges of making false statements and false report of a crime.

J’Asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell, has focused her efforts on finding her only child, organizing search parties and making round-the-clock pleas on social media for help in looking for the little boy.

“Everybody’s night is back to normal and here I am still crying and wondering where my baby is,” she wrote in a public Facebook post Sunday just before 3 a.m.

During a Facebook live stream late Friday night, she shared that she hasn’t been able to eat since J’Asiah’s disappearance. That came after a long day of searching the area around The Elite at Lakeview Apartments, where the boy was last seen.

“What I ate, I haven’t really been able to finish,” she said. “I just get a bite out of it and I just lose my appetite.”

Earlier on Friday, authorities focused their efforts on draining a retention pond at the complex, which is located between I-285 and Camp Creek Parkway, just off Washington Road. East Point police spokesperson Ischa Njoku told Channel 2 Action News that detectives were also working to obtain surveillance footage and pass out flyers in the area.

The toddler was supposed to spend Wednesday night there with his father, but he called Asia Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. to tell her their son had been taken during an armed robbery, she told Channel 2. He said he was at a stop sign near the intersection of Flat Shoals and Lloyd roads when he was approached by gunmen just before midnight.

After hours of untangling the details of the alleged crime, DeKalb police determined no kidnapping or robbery occurred, and the investigation was handed over to East Point police.

Over the weekend, a landfill in Spalding County also was searched, police confirmed. Nothing was found there, either. It is not clear where police are focusing their efforts Monday, but they told Channel 2 they have other leads.

“I’m exhausted. I’m sad,” Asia Mitchell said during the live stream.

J’Asiah’s grandmother, Lariesa Mitchell, told the news station they won’t stop searching.

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do,” she said. “We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her.”

The family gathered Sunday to search three locations: the East Point apartments, the area where North said he’d been approached by gunmen, and an area of Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. The significance of the downtown location is not clear.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money to help with search efforts.

“All I can say is just keep praying and keep my baby in y’all’s prayers,” Asia Mitchell said during her live stream, thanking her family, friends and those who have followed her amid the search for their love and support.

“I just need everybody to uplift me,” she said. “I just need as much support as I can, ‘cause I’m trying to be as strong as I can. I’m trying to be as positive as I can ... I need to be strong. I can’t be weak because (if) I’m being weak, everybody else around me is gonna follow suit and be weak, too.”