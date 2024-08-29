Carroll County deputy remembered for love of family, Georgia Bulldogs

The two had been close friends for about five years. When Patterson heard Bristow had been shot, he left work and drove to Grady Memorial Hospital. He stayed until after Bristow died from his injuries.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers from around the metro area and North Georgia joined Bristow’s family for his funeral service at Mount Holly Church in Carrollton.

On Aug. 20, Bristow was attempting to serve a warrant related to a GBI investigation into child sexual exploitation at a home near Carrollton. Investigators believe Christopher Bly, 40, let deputies into his home before taking out a handgun and shooting himself and Bristow. Bly died at the scene.

Bristow was flown to Grady, where he underwent emergency surgery. He died Aug. 23.

It was the second funeral for a sheriff’s deputy in less than week. On Friday, the service was held for Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, killed in the line of duty Aug. 17.

Carroll Sheriff Terry Langley said Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge had been in contact with him frequently after Bristow was injured. Gov. Brian Kemp also joined other sheriffs and police chiefs in supporting his department, Langley said during Thursday’s service.

Bristow had served for six years with the Carroll sheriff’s office.

“Taylor was a son — his mom and dad are here — a brother, he was a nephew, a husband, a father, a grandson and a law enforcement officer,” Langley said. “Taylor Bristow is a hero. He was only 30 years old.”

Bristow, who grew up in Waycross, earned a wrestling scholarship to Brewton-Parker College. When he left for college, his mother, Shelly, sent him a handwritten note, one of Bristow’s former sergeants said Thursday.

Shelly Bristow learned after his death that Taylor had kept the letter, dated Aug. 12, 2012. During the funeral service, a letter she penned to her son after his death was read aloud.

“I love you to the moon and back, infinity,” the letter said. “Rest easy my son until I see you again. Mama.”

In addition to his parents and three siblings, Bristow is survived by his wife and two children.

“Bo Duke and Daisy Duke, his dogs, were his sidekicks through it all, and true companions to him,” his obituary states.

Earlier Thursday, those in the community lined the streets from a local funeral home to the church for a procession.

A visitation for Bristow will also be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church in Waycross, followed by a second funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

“His family will miss him sorely. All of us will miss him terribly,” Langley said. “But I can promise you one thing: He will never, ever be forgotten.”