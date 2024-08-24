Crime & Public Safety

Carroll County deputy dies days after being shot serving a warrant

The Carroll County deputy shot while serving a warrant died from his injuries late Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigator Taylor Bristow was shot Tuesday morning and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He remained in critical condition until his death. Bristow was 30.

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of Investigator Bristow, who has left this earth and gained his heavenly wings,” the Carroll sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “He served our community with unwavering passion and dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Carroll County. We are deeply saddened and at a loss for words. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, and kindly respect their privacy as they grieve this profound loss.”

Bristow was the second metro Atlanta deputy killed in the line of duty in less than a week. On Aug. 17, Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot to death while responding to a report of domestic violence at a home near Hiram, according to investigators.

Bristow, who had served six years with the Carroll department, was attempting to serve a warrant related to a GBI investigation into child sexual exploitation when he was shot, according to investigators. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Don Rich Drive, a dead-end road near Walker Lake that is just south of Carrollton.

Christopher Bly, 40, of Carrollton opened the door of the home and then deputies followed him inside, the GBI said Wednesday.

“Bly produced an handgun and fired, striking himself and one of the deputies,” the GBI said in a media release. “Bly was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The GBI continues to investigate the incident.

Bristow previously served with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and the Waycross police department.

This year, six Georgia law enforcement officers have died while on the job. Both Cunningham and Bristow where shot. The other four officers were killed in vehicle crashes.

Bristow was the third Carroll deputy to be killed in the line of duty, according to the Officers Down Memorial Page which tracks law enforcement deaths. Deputy Davy Wayne Crawford died in February 2010 in a vehicle crash and Lieutenant Billy Ray Jiles was shot to death in September 2002. The department also lost Deputy Jody Jerome Smith to covid in September 2021.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

HOW TO HELP

Anyone who would like to help Bristow’s family can make an online donation to the West Georgia First Responders, a non-profit that supports first responders in that area. It is the only legitimate donation site connected to the family, the sheriff’s office said.

