Car thieves mostly steal Kias and Hyundais, police say

The increase in stolen Kias and Hyundais are related to a missing anti-theft device, which has been exploited on social media, officials say. The auto companies have developed a “theft deterrent software” for millions of vehicles to address the problem and began rolling out the free update in February.

The software update extends the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition to start the car. About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the update, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kia unveiled a new electric vehicle Wednesday, which the automaker says it will manufacture at its existing Georgia factory in West Point, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen reported.

According to the NHTSA, a viral TikTok challenge highlighted vulnerabilities. The problem has resulted in at least 14 crashes and eight fatalities nationwide, according to the NHTSA. Several cities, including St. Louis, have filed federal lawsuits against the two automakers for failing to install the anti-theft technology, The Associated Press reported.

Woolfolk said the Atlanta Police Department is working with both companies to make the update available to some of the areas that have the highest prevalence of auto thefts. In the meantime, the department is providing free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners.

“The purpose of this is to deter crime and make your vehicle a harder target,” Zone Four commander Maj. Antonia Clay said.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Zone One commander Maj. Reginald Moorman said every crime but auto thefts is down this year.

“We are seeing it and some look at it like it is a game and it’s truly not a game,” Moorman said.

Woolfolk said the majority of the auto thefts are being committed by youths involved in gang activity and that stolen vehicles are being used in other crimes.

“Juveniles are primarily driving these crimes and that’s why it’s a call today for parents, over spring break now and as we move into the summer. It’s imperative that we grab your children and turn them towards programs that are available to them,” Woolfolk said. “We don’t want to be coming to your door, knocking for your child as it relates to these type of crimes.”

Vehicle owners can contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542 for information on the software update. Atlanta residents who’d like a a steering wheel lock can email abclay@atlantaga.gov.