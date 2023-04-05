BREAKING: Kia to manufacture new electric SUV at Georgia plant

The EV9 will be the Korean automaker’s first three-row electric SUV, mirroring the company’s gas-powered Telluride model. The new EV, which was shown off Wednesday for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

Kia says the EV9 will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of this year, and the model will be built in Georgia starting in 2024.