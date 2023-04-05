BreakingNews
Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
BREAKING: Kia to manufacture new electric SUV at Georgia plant

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
New EV will be built at Kia’s existing West Point factory

Kia unveiled a new electric vehicle Wednesday, which the automaker says it will manufacture at its existing Georgia factory in West Point.

The EV9 will be the Korean automaker’s first three-row electric SUV, mirroring the company’s gas-powered Telluride model. The new EV, which was shown off Wednesday for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

Kia says the EV9 will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of this year, and the model will be built in Georgia starting in 2024.

“With the launch of the EV9, we are incorporating our experience in producing brilliantly designed, best-in-class SUVs with our deep expertise in developing the industry’s leading EVs,” Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America, said in a news release. “The EV9 is a credible, high-value SUV that encapsulates our approach to bringing innovative, consumer-focused products to market with a serious commitment to electrification.”

The West Point factory, which became Georgia’s sole automaker when it opened in 2009, will receive electric batteries from a new plant expected to rise in Bartow County, a joint partnership between SK Innovation and Kia’s parent company, Hyundai Motor Group. The West Point factory is also separate from Hyundai’s $5.54 billion factory near Savannah, which is currently under construction.

