UPDATE | Buried worker rescued at Paulding construction site

A worker in Paulding County has been rescued after he was buried up to his chest in gravel about 20 feet below ground a trench collapsed at a residential construction site around midday Friday, officials said.

Firefighters pulled the man free just after 3 p.m. at the site on Persian Ivy Way near Dallas. Collapsing gravel buried the man up to his armpits, but he was fully conscious for the entire ordeal, which began around noon, Paulding fire Lt. Stephen Mapes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.