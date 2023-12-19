BREAKING | Rescue underway after man falls 20 feet into Paulding quarry

A worker who fell approximately 20 feet into a Paulding County rock quarry Tuesday morning is alert and speaking with rescue workers, a fire department spokesman said.
But the man remains buried up to his chest, Lt. Steve Mapes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“There are a lot of people here working,” Mapes said.
Investigators aren’t sure how the man fell shortly after 9:30 a.m. from the top level of a hopper where rocks are stored at the Wayne Davis Concrete Company, located off Mulberry Rock Road near Dallas. Mapes said the rocks acted almost like quicksand surrounding the man, whose name was not released.
Crews from Cobb County were assisting with the rescue. One firefighter rappelled down the quarry and was speaking with the trapped man, and a Dallas road crew was using a device to suck out rocks, Mapes said. A helicopter was ready to transport the man to a hospital once he was freed.
