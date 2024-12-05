Crime & Public Safety
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck, then DeKalb school bus

Police searching for alleged hit-and-run truck driver; no students were on bus at the time
The woman was found dead near the intersection of Columbia Drive and McAfee Road.

By
1 hour ago

A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck and a school bus on a DeKalb County road, police said.

The 29-year-old was found dead on the street near the intersection of Columbia Drive and McAfee Road, just south of Glenwood Road, around 6:40 a.m., DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Her name was not released, and authorities did not specify where on the road she was when she was struck.

A witness informed authorities that a white or gray pickup truck with a long bed hit the woman. The driver did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading north on Columbia Drive, Smith confirmed.

After the first collision, Smith said a DeKalb school bus was unable to stop in time and also struck the victim. No students were on the bus at the time.

The bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the pickup truck is asked to contact police at 770-724-7610.

