Woman fatally struck by pickup truck, then DeKalb school bus

A woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck and a school bus on a DeKalb County road, police said.

The 29-year-old was found dead on the street near the intersection of Columbia Drive and McAfee Road, just south of Glenwood Road, around 6:40 a.m., DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Her name was not released, and authorities did not specify where on the road she was when she was struck.

A witness informed authorities that a white or gray pickup truck with a long bed hit the woman. The driver did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading north on Columbia Drive, Smith confirmed.