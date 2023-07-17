BreakingNews
BREAKING: South DeKalb neighborhood shut down due to SWAT activity

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
5 minutes ago
A neighborhood in southern DeKalb County is shut down due to a large police presence, including a SWAT unit, according to Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb police said they could not release any information about the response, but photos from the scene show police cruisers and an armored SWAT vehicle outside of a home on Sweetwater Parkway near Ellenwood.

Armored SWAT officers could be seen on foot in the Sweet Water neighborhood, and some residents told Channel 2 that police are restricting access to the area and they are unable to get to their homes.

No further information has been released.

We’re working to learn more.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

