BREAKING: More than 60 training center activists named in RICO Indictment

More than five dozen activists were indicted on RICO charges last week over the ongoing efforts to halt construction of the city of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center in DeKalb County.

The sweeping indictment, handed up last Tuesday in Fulton County court, is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. Fulton Clerk Ché Alexander said a copy of the document should be available today.

A total of 61 protestors have been charged with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act. Some face additional charges of domestic terrorism. Most are not from Georgia.

There has been numerous acts of violence over the past year and half at the training center site, including protestors throwing fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police officers and vandalizing equipment.

Protests have also turned violent in Downtown Atlanta after protestors set a police car on fire and broke businesses windows in response to the death of Manuel “Tortugita” Teran, who was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol troopers during a “clearing operation” on Jan. 18. Officials allege Teran shot at officers first.

In June, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that she would withdraw her office from prosecuting cases relating to the training center, citing differences in “prosecutorial philosophy” with the AG’s Office.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee was assigned to the case but an order of recusal was filed by McAfee on Tuesday. According to the order, McAfee regularly collaborated with the Prosecution Division of the Attorney General’s Office during his time at the Georgia Office of the Inspector General, and discussed aspects of the investigation that led to the indictment.

The Clerk’s Office has been directed to re-assign the case to a different Fulton County judge.

The indictment comes as a group of opponents of the controversial training center aim at putting the issue of the controversial training facility on the ballot. Last week, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the city of Atlanta a temporary delay in the July 27 injunction by a federal judge that allowed non-Atlanta residents to collect signatures and extended the collection timeframe by an additional 60 days for the petition drive, which needs 58,231 signatures.

The ruling created a lot of confusion among opponents of the facility and the court has still not clarify as of Tuesday morning.