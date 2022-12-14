BREAKING: 5 Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism

Activist groups said those tactics included tear gas and pepper balls.

Members of the left-leaning “stop cop city” coalition were scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday. But DeKalb County police had access to the press conference site — a piece of former DeKalb County parkland adjacent to the training center property — blocked off.

Representatives and supporters from Community Movement Builders and the Atlanta Solidarity Fund later spoke to the media outside the police line.

“I don’t think people are defeated,” Community Movement Builders leader Kamau Franklin said. “I think there are forest defenders who will continue to defend the forest. That means civil disobedience, that means rallies, demonstrations. That means all the tactics that we can use that we believe will be successful in convincing people that there’s no reason to build cop city.”

The Atlanta City Council approved last fall a land lease paving the way for the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the sprawling $90-million training facility on more than 300 acres of city-owned forest in southwestern DeKalb County.

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.

In the year-plus since the land lease was approved, a loose coalition of activists — anarchists, police abolitionists, environmentalists and everyone in between — has pushed back against the concept, seeing it as the city doubling down on police militarization and other controversial tactics even in the wake of 2020′s social justice protests.

Conventional protests and opposition efforts have also taken place. But more extreme tactics have included vandalizing police property and the homes and offices of contractors tied to the training center’s construction, setting fires and throwing Molotov cocktails at police and taking up residence in the forest.

“Honestly, what we think is that maybe some property has been damaged, right?” Franklin, the activist, said. “But what has really happened is that the city has come out violently, even before that, and attacked protesters and attacked this movement. And the city and its police department have violently attacked communities and has attacked the movement to stop police killings against Black people and people in Atlanta.”

Authorities said they found “explosive devices” after Wednesday’s efforts to clear the forest.

“We will not stop or slow down when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice in Georgia, and yesterday’s arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that to anyone threatening our communities,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I want to commend the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department, FBI, and other law enforcement involved in yesterday’s operation for their courage and professionalism. This group will continue to work closely together as we disrupt the entire criminal network and ensure construction for the first responder training facility moves forward.”

Arrests announced Wednesday are listed below, with information provided by the GBI.

Return to AJC.com for updates.