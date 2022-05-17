Atlanta police making arrests at site of proposed training center

Protests opposing the $90 million project have continued in recent months, and a group known as “forest defenders” set up camp on the site, building barricades and at least one treehouse and sabotaging construction equipment. Protesters say they are are worried about the environmental impacts of the massive project around the South River, and have criticized the continued investment into policing following social justice movements over the last few years.

Police foundation officials said they are intent on moving the project forward with the city’s backing, telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that as crews begin construction, anyone trespassing on the site would be arrested.

Atlanta police officials confirmed two people were arrested and said additional updates would provided later in the day.

