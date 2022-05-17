ajc logo
Atlanta police making arrests at site of proposed training center

Police confirmed at least two arrests had been made early Tuesday afternoon. (John Spink / john.spink@ajc.com)

Police confirmed at least two arrests had been made early Tuesday afternoon. (John Spink / john.spink@ajc.com)

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

At least two people were arrested as a large police presence descended on the site of Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

Activists who oppose the building of the 85-acre center have camped out on the site for months. The forested land off Key Road is just outside Atlanta city limits in southwest DeKalb County, but is owned by the city.

Last September the Atlanta City Council voted to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the facility, which is set to include a shooting range, classrooms, a mock village, an emergency vehicle driving course, stables for police horses, and a “burn building” for firefighters to practice putting out blazes. The vote followed weeks of deliberation and pushback from local activists who have nicknamed the project “Cop City.”

Police make arrests Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at encampment of opposition to the massive training center planned for Atlanta’s police officers and firefighters. (John Spink/ John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink /John.Spink@ajc.com

Police make arrests Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at encampment of opposition to the massive training center planned for Atlanta's police officers and firefighters. (John Spink/ John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink /John.Spink@ajc.com

Police make arrests Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at encampment of opposition to the massive training center planned for Atlanta’s police officers and firefighters. (John Spink/ John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink /John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink /John.Spink@ajc.com

Stop Cop City ATL, a group that opposes the center, said in an email that four arrests had been made, and “police are continuing to escalate.”

Protests opposing the $90 million project have continued in recent months, and a group known as “forest defenders” set up camp on the site, building barricades and at least one treehouse and sabotaging construction equipment. Protesters say they are are worried about the environmental impacts of the massive project around the South River, and have criticized the continued investment into policing following social justice movements over the last few years.

Police foundation officials said they are intent on moving the project forward with the city’s backing, telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that as crews begin construction, anyone trespassing on the site would be arrested.

Atlanta police officials confirmed two people were arrested and said additional updates would provided later in the day.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

Local activists have camped out on the site of the proposed training center for months.

Credit: John Spink

Local activists have camped out on the site of the proposed training center for months.

Credit: John Spink

Local activists have camped out on the site of the proposed training center for months.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Featured
