Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds

The autopsy concludes that there was no gunpowder residue on Teran’s wounds and there was also no evidence of gunshot residue on Teran’s hands. The report specifies that a gunshot residue kit was performed.

The GBI previously said it has tied the bullet that struck the trooper to a gun found at the scene, and provided documents showing Teran had purchased the same gun in Sept. 2020.

There is no body camera footage of the shooting. State troopers are generally not equipped with cameras. Several other agencies were involved in the larger operation that day, including the Atlanta Police Department, which released a set of four videos in February.

Teran’s family released a private autopsy in March, which was conducted after the DeKalb County medical examiner performed the initial examination. The family’s autopsy was limited because Teran’s body had largely been dissected during the first examination to retrieve bullet fragments from the gunshot wounds.

The family autopsy found that Teran suffered wounds from both handguns and a shotgun. One lethal wound to the head likely occurred at the end of the volley, the report states, because it would have been incapacitating. Other wounds could have been lethal, but not instantly debilitating, according to the report.

The family autopsy suggests Teran’s hands were raised, but it is not clear when they were raised and how high. The autopsy doesn’t conclude whether Teran’s hands were raised above the head in a position of surrender or whether the hands were in a lower, defensive position after being shot.

“We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation,” family attorney Brian Spears said.