DeKalb DA withdraws from prosecution of training center arrests

Citing differences in “prosecutorial philosophy,” DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that she will withdraw her office from prosecuting cases relating to Atlanta’s controversial new public safety training center.

The DA’s office is one of several law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of protesters who have been charged with domestic terrorism, weighty charges that can carry prison terms of 30 years.

Boston did not elaborate on what differences the agencies have had. But in recent weeks, politicians, civil rights groups and attorneys have questioned the use of domestic terrorism charges against activists protesting the facility’s construction.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has personally defended the charges, and Boston said Carr’s office will handle the prosecution of the pending cases going forward. State law allows for both state and local prosecutors to pursue indictments in certain offenses, including domestic terrorism.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the AG’s office for comment.

“My team and I have worked diligently to reach a consensus with the Attorney General’s Office on charging decisions in these cases,” Boston said in a statement. “At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted.”

Any future arrests relating to the training center will still be handled by the DA’s office as usual, Boston’s office said.

