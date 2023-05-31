GBI: 3 arrested, charged with crimes connected to planned police training site

Three people were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with alleged crimes committed at the future site of the public safety training center and other metro locations, the GBI said.

Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, of Atlanta, Savannah D. Patterson, 30, of Savannah, and Adele Maclean, 42, of Atlanta, were each charged with money laundering and charity fraud. According to the GBI, the arrests stem from an ongoing investigation and include numerous alleged criminal acts at the site.

A search warrant was executed by the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department. Investigators said they found evidence linking the three to the financial crimes, the GBI said.

Protestors against the training center said the three arrested are part of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, an organization that provides monetary and legal support for those arrested. In a statement, Attorney General Chris Carr said the arrests were “about the violence that occurred at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and elsewhere.”

“As we have said before, we will not rest until we have held accountable every person who has funded, organized or participated in this violence and intimidation,” Carr, whose agency is jointly prosecuting the case with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

The arrests come three months after 23 people were charged March 5 with domestic terrorism by the GBI after allegedly throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers at the training center site. Most of those arrested have been granted bond. Two were denied bond last week.

At least seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in January. During a protest after Georgia State Patrol troopers shot and killed Manuel Teran, also known as “Tortuguita,” Kautz warned the media and others not to accept the police version of Teran’s death and vowed his organization would “pursue a vigorous legal strategy and investigation of (Teran’s) killing,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I just want to urge people to not allow this repression to give you fear, and to keep doing what you’re doing,” Kautz said at the January protest.

During Mayor Andre Dickens’ State of the City address in March, Kautz was one of the activists who spoke in a conference room voicing concerns. Kautz said they’ve witnessed law enforcement hindering the right to protest, be it in the forest or elsewhere.

Next week, the Atlanta City Council will vote on legislation to increase the city’s contribution to the training center from $31 million to $67 million. It is expected to pass.