BREAKING: Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Suspect convicted of other charges connected to Tori Lang case

A mistrial was declared Monday for Austin Tybre Ford in the case of 18-year-old Tori Lang, whose remains were found in July 2021 in a Gwinnett County park.

Ford was convicted of theft by taking a firearm, theft by taking a motor vehicle and concealing the death of another. The jury was unable to unanimously agree on the more serious charges of murder, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

Lang had often visited Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain with her family. They reported her missing July 28, 2021. By then, her body had been found.

At about 6:30 a.m. that day, police responded after park visitors discovered the teen’s body during their morning walk and dialed 911, Gwinnett police previously said. Lang, a 2020 Stephenson High School graduate, was found in a grassy field with an apparent gunshot wound.

To help identify her, Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media. Lang’s devastated family confirmed it was her.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Days later, Lang’s burned-out Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, police said. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said after her death. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

In April 2022, police charged Ford, then 20, of Lithonia with murder and other charges. At the time, Ford was in the Clayton County jail on unrelated charges. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail on June 9, 2021, booking records showed.

Ford was indicted in September on charges of murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of theft by taking, and tampering with evidence.

Ford remains in custody although his attorney can request a bond hearing. He was not sentenced Monday because prosecutors must decide whether to retry the case. Judge Deborah Fluker said a hearing would be scheduled within 30 days to determine whether prosecutors will retry the case.

Ford was returned Monday to the Gwinnett jail, where he had previously been held without bond.

