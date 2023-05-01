BREAKING: Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Days later, Lang’s burned-out Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, police said. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said after her death. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

In April 2022, police charged Ford, then 20, of Lithonia with murder and other charges. At the time, Ford was in the Clayton County jail on unrelated charges. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail on June 9, 2021, booking records showed.

Ford was indicted in September on charges of murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of theft by taking, and tampering with evidence.

Ford remains in custody although his attorney can request a bond hearing. He was not sentenced Monday because prosecutors must decide whether to retry the case. Judge Deborah Fluker said a hearing would be scheduled within 30 days to determine whether prosecutors will retry the case.

Ford was returned Monday to the Gwinnett jail, where he had previously been held without bond.