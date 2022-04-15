Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park

Lang’s family reported her missing the day her body was discovered, according to a DeKalb County police report. They learned the teen had been killed after Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media in an attempt to identify her.

Combined Shape Caption Lang's body was found in the park about 6:30 a.m. by parkgoers. Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Combined Shape Caption Lang's body was found in the park about 6:30 a.m. by parkgoers. Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lang’s dad, Torrey Lang, said they often visited the sprawling 691-acre park as a family, but said he isn’t sure why she was there last week.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

Lang was known to her loved ones as “Kiwi.” She planned to study architectural engineering in college, her family told Channel 2. They described her as “a very caring spirit,” who would often put the needs of others first.

“One of the things that I would always try to explain to her is you can’t save everybody,” Tamara Lang told the news station. “She was always trying to help her friends.”

Police did not release a motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Yellow River Park is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5700. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.