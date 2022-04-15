BreakingNews
Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
ajc logo
X

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park

Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Combined ShapeCaption
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was charged with murder Friday, months after the body of a teenager was found at a Gwinnett County park, police said.

Austin Ford, 20, of Lithonia, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang, who was found underneath a tree at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain in July, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said.

Ford is currently in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County at a later date, Richter said.

On July 28, Police responded to an “unknown medical call” about 6:30 a.m. after parkgoers discovered the teen’s body during their morning walk and called 911, Richter said. Lang, a 2020 Stephenson High School graduate, was found in a grassy field with an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

ExplorePolice ID DeKalb teen found shot to death in Gwinnett park

Less than a week later, Lang’s burned-out Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, Channel 2 Action News reported. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

Lang’s family reported her missing the day her body was discovered, according to a DeKalb County police report. They learned the teen had been killed after Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media in an attempt to identify her.

Combined ShapeCaption
Lang's body was found in the park about 6:30 a.m. by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lang's body was found in the park about 6:30 a.m. by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Lang's body was found in the park about 6:30 a.m. by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lang’s dad, Torrey Lang, said they often visited the sprawling 691-acre park as a family, but said he isn’t sure why she was there last week.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

ExploreBurned-out car belonged to teen found shot to death in Gwinnett park

Lang was known to her loved ones as “Kiwi.” She planned to study architectural engineering in college, her family told Channel 2. They described her as “a very caring spirit,” who would often put the needs of others first.

“One of the things that I would always try to explain to her is you can’t save everybody,” Tamara Lang told the news station. “She was always trying to help her friends.”

Police did not release a motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Yellow River Park is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5700. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
After a Clayton County police officer responding to an armed robbery call was shot on Riverdale Road, a case of mistaken identity led to the arrest of the wrong man, police said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Man wants apology after charges dropped in Clayton County cop shooting1h ago
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting
2h ago
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high
4h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
4h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
4h ago
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
1h ago
The Latest
Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
13h ago
Lawrenceville approves large mixed-use development on Collins Hill Road
Purchase of The Forum in Peachtree Corners promises more than physical improvements
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
12h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
7h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top