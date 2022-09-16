Man indicted in 2021 death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park

Less than a week later, Lang’s burned-out Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, Channel 2 Action News reported. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

Lang’s family reported her missing the day her body was discovered, according to a DeKalb police report. They learned the teen had been killed after Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media in an attempt to identify her.

Her father, Torrey Lang, said they often visited the sprawling 691-acre park as a family, but said he wasn’t sure why she was there.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

Ford’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.