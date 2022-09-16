ajc logo
X

Man indicted in 2021 death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park

A man was indicted Wednesday on several charges in the death of Tori Lang in July 2021, according to court records.

Credit: GoFundMe

Combined ShapeCaption
A man was indicted Wednesday on several charges in the death of Tori Lang in July 2021, according to court records.

Credit: GoFundMe

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man accused in the killing of a teenager found at a Gwinnett County park in 2021 was indicted Wednesday, court records show.

Austin Tybre Ford was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of theft by taking, and tampering with evidence in the death of Tori Lang, according to court records.

The 18-year-old was found underneath a tree at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain in July 2021, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said.

At the time of Ford’s arrest, which came nearly nine months after the incident, he was already in the Clayton County Jail on unrelated charges, Richter said.

ExploreMan charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park

On July 28, 2021, police responded to an “unknown medical call” about 6:30 a.m. after parkgoers discovered the teen’s body during their morning walk and called 911, Richter said. Lang, a 2020 Stephenson High School graduate, was found in a grassy field with an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Less than a week later, Lang’s burned-out Nissan Versa was discovered at DeKalb County’s Hidden Acres Nature Preserve, less than five miles from where she was killed, Channel 2 Action News reported. A park ranger found the compact sedan, which authorities said had been set on fire and then rolled or pushed into the woods.

Lang’s family reported her missing the day her body was discovered, according to a DeKalb police report. They learned the teen had been killed after Gwinnett police posted photos of her tattoos on social media in an attempt to identify her.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tori Lang's body was found by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tori Lang's body was found by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Tori Lang's body was found by parkgoers.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Her father, Torrey Lang, said they often visited the sprawling 691-acre park as a family, but said he wasn’t sure why she was there.

“It’s just hard every day thinking of this moment,” the teen’s aunt, Tamara Lang, said. “What would you do if this was your child? If you know something, if you saw something, we just implore somebody to say something.”

Ford’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited10h ago
Bold Monk Festbier is a limited edition Oktoberfest release. / Bold Monk Brewing

Credit: Bold Monk Brewing

Beer Pick: Bold Monk Festbeir is among this weekend’s treats
1h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
6h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
10h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
10h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County on Friday, July 29, 2022, when Kemp announced $125 classroom supply grants for teachers and other school staff. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
4h ago
The Latest
Laura McKelvey of PAWS Atlanta with one of the shelter's dogs. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur in the middle of the night
25m ago
Man gets 12 years in prison for molesting ‘innocent little girl’ in Cherokee
35m ago
Florida man’s body recovered from Lake Hartwell after plane crash
1h ago
Featured
General view of a pylon in the end zone before the game between Collins Hill and Cedar Grove at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top