Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Man shot outside McEachern High now facing charges, Cobb police say

Two McEachern High School students were previously arrested in a shooting in the campus parking lot, police said. A third suspect, who was injured in the shooting, is facing charges.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Two McEachern High School students were previously arrested in a shooting in the campus parking lot, police said. A third suspect, who was injured in the shooting, is facing charges.
By
46 minutes ago

Arrest warrants charging a third person in a shooting outside McEachern High School in Cobb County last week were obtained, police announced Thursday.

Jean Jermaine, 20, was one of the two victims shot during the incident on Feb. 1, and he is now facing charges in connection with the shooting, police spokesman Eric Smith said. He is charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone and loitering on school property.

Jermaine was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the shooting with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police did not say when Jermaine was determined to be a suspect.

Two suspects, who officials said were both McEachern High students, have been in jail.

Scott Anthony Foor Jr., 17, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. The other suspect is a minor and police said they would not be releasing their name, but confirmed they are facing charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Explore2nd McEachern High student arrested after shooting in campus parking lot

On Feb. 1, two people were shot in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road. The victims were not McEachern students but had been in a fight with a student, Cobb police Officer Aaron Wilson said.

The gunfire forced the Powder Springs school into a temporary lockdown.

Foor was taken into custody in Union City and remains in the Cobb jail without bond. He is accused of witnessing the fight and then firing a handgun several times, shooting one victim in the leg and the other in the arm, his arrest warrant states.

The second suspect allegedly engaged “in gunfire without causing further injuries,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top