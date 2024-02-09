BREAKING | Man shot outside McEachern High now facing charges, Cobb police say

Two suspects, who officials said were both McEachern High students, have been in jail.

Scott Anthony Foor Jr., 17, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. The other suspect is a minor and police said they would not be releasing their name, but confirmed they are facing charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Explore 2nd McEachern High student arrested after shooting in campus parking lot

On Feb. 1, two people were shot in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road. The victims were not McEachern students but had been in a fight with a student, Cobb police Officer Aaron Wilson said.

The gunfire forced the Powder Springs school into a temporary lockdown.

Foor was taken into custody in Union City and remains in the Cobb jail without bond. He is accused of witnessing the fight and then firing a handgun several times, shooting one victim in the leg and the other in the arm, his arrest warrant states.

The second suspect allegedly engaged “in gunfire without causing further injuries,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.