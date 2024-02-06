BREAKING | 2nd McEachern High student arrested after shooting in parking lot

Explore Teenager in custody after 2 shot in McEachern High School parking lot

On Thursday afternoon, two people were shot in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road. The victims were not McEachern students but had been in a fight with a student, Cobb police Officer Aaron Wilson said.

The gunfire forced the Powder Springs school into a temporary lockdown. Those injured were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Foor was taken into custody in Union City and remains in the Cobb jail without bond. He is accused of witnessing the fight and then firing a handgun several times, shooting one victim in the leg and the other in the arm, his arrest warrant states.

The second suspect allegedly engaged “in gunfire without causing further injuries,” Wilson said. No details were shared about their arrest and police did not provide the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.