BREAKING | 2nd McEachern High student arrested after shooting in parking lot

A second person accused in a shooting that injured two people outside McEachern High School in Cobb County last week was arrested, police announced Tuesday.
The suspect’s name was not provided by Cobb police due to it being a juvenile. The other suspect, 17-year-old Scott Anthony Foor Jr., was arrested Thursday, hours after the shooting, and is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm on school property.
Both suspects were McEachern students, police confirmed.
On Thursday afternoon, two people were shot in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road. The victims were not McEachern students but had been in a fight with a student, Cobb police Officer Aaron Wilson said.
The gunfire forced the Powder Springs school into a temporary lockdown. Those injured were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Foor was taken into custody in Union City and remains in the Cobb jail without bond. He is accused of witnessing the fight and then firing a handgun several times, shooting one victim in the leg and the other in the arm, his arrest warrant states.
The second suspect allegedly engaged “in gunfire without causing further injuries,” Wilson said. No details were shared about their arrest and police did not provide the charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.
About the Author