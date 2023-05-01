BreakingNews
Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ investigation into shooting death of training center protester
BREAKING: Bond denied for ex-Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing

Crime & Public Safety
Updated 6 minutes ago
Miles Bryant pleaded not guilty

After hearing about what prosecutors called a “long series of deviant behavior” by a former Doraville police officer accused of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old last year, a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge on Monday decided he is a risk to the community and denied his bond.

Miles Bryant, 22, faces four charges in the disappearance and death of Susana Morales, who vanished the night of July 26 while walking home from a friend’s house in the Norcross area. Bryant pleaded not guilty Monday to malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping and false report of a crime.

In an effort to compel Judge Tamela Adkins to deny Bryant’s bond, prosecutors laid out additional details of the events of that July night and Bryant’s alleged subsequent actions, as well as past behavior that was uncovered during the investigation.

Morales’ phone had an app that tracked her location, and it showed her walking east along Singleton Road toward her home shortly after 10 p.m., Deputy Chief District Attorney Brandon Delfunt told the judge. A security camera at a business on the same road captured her walking, but a few moments later the app suddenly showed her moving in the opposite direction at approximately 40 mph, indicating she had gotten into a vehicle. Prosecutors did not disclose if the camera captured the vehicle.

The app then registered a “crash alert” at the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Oak Loch Trace, less than a mile from where she was allegedly picked up, Delfunt said. Morales’ friends went to that area but found no trace of her.

Nearly seven months later, her skeletal remains were found more than 20 miles from where she was last seen, though police believe Morales was likely already dead by the time her family reported her missing the morning after she disappeared.

Bryant was arrested Feb. 13 on the suspicion that he “dumped her naked body in the woods” and was fired from the Doraville Police Department the same day. He has been held at the Gwinnett jail in solitary confinement due to his former status as a police officer.

Bryant requested to be released on house arrest while his case is prepared for trial.

Adkins denied that request, stating, “I find that you are a risk to the community and at risk to commit additional felonies.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

