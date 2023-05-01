BREAKING: Bond denied for ex-Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing

The app then registered a “crash alert” at the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Oak Loch Trace, less than a mile from where she was allegedly picked up, Delfunt said. Morales’ friends went to that area but found no trace of her.

Nearly seven months later, her skeletal remains were found more than 20 miles from where she was last seen, though police believe Morales was likely already dead by the time her family reported her missing the morning after she disappeared.

Bryant was arrested Feb. 13 on the suspicion that he “dumped her naked body in the woods” and was fired from the Doraville Police Department the same day. He has been held at the Gwinnett jail in solitary confinement due to his former status as a police officer.

Bryant requested to be released on house arrest while his case is prepared for trial.

Adkins denied that request, stating, “I find that you are a risk to the community and at risk to commit additional felonies.”

