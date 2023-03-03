Ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing teen faces new charge

A former Doraville police officer accused of killing a teenage girl and hiding her body near a Gwinnett County creek now faces an unrelated burglary charge, jail records show.
Miles Bryant, 22, is charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Susana Morales, a Meadowcreek High School junior who vanished July 26 while walking home from a friend’s house. The 16-year-old’s skeletal remains were discovered near Dacula in February, six months after her family reported her missing.
Authorities said Bryant’s personal gun was found during a search of the area where Morales’ body was left. He had reported that weapon stolen hours after the teen’s disappearance, Gwinnett police Chief J.D. McClure said.
The former officer was initially fired and charged with concealing Morales’ death and making a false report of a crime. Those charges were later upgraded to include kidnapping and murder.
A Gwinnett warrant application said Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”
On Wednesday, Snellville police charged him with first-degree burglary in connection with a 2018 break-in at the home of a high school classmate, Channel 2 Action News reported.
That classmate’s mother told the news station she recognized Bryant after his recent arrest and notified the authorities. She also said she has surveillance footage purportedly showing then-18-year-old Bryant walking through her family’s home after tampering with the lock on a bedroom window.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Snellville police for more information about the burglary investigation. Bryant remains held at the Gwinnett jail without bond.
