X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing teen faces new charge

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A former Doraville police officer accused of killing a teenage girl and hiding her body near a Gwinnett County creek now faces an unrelated burglary charge, jail records show.

Miles Bryant, 22, is charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Susana Morales, a Meadowcreek High School junior who vanished July 26 while walking home from a friend’s house. The 16-year-old’s skeletal remains were discovered near Dacula in February, six months after her family reported her missing.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities said Bryant’s personal gun was found during a search of the area where Morales’ body was left. He had reported that weapon stolen hours after the teen’s disappearance, Gwinnett police Chief J.D. McClure said.

The former officer was initially fired and charged with concealing Morales’ death and making a false report of a crime. Those charges were later upgraded to include kidnapping and murder.

ExploreEx-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death

A Gwinnett warrant application said Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

On Wednesday, Snellville police charged him with first-degree burglary in connection with a 2018 break-in at the home of a high school classmate, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Explore‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death

That classmate’s mother told the news station she recognized Bryant after his recent arrest and notified the authorities. She also said she has surveillance footage purportedly showing then-18-year-old Bryant walking through her family’s home after tampering with the lock on a bedroom window.

ExploreDoraville cop charged in Gwinnett teen’s death was reprimanded during employment

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Snellville police for more information about the burglary investigation. Bryant remains held at the Gwinnett jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash1h ago

Devin Willock’s dad questions communication following fatal crash
5h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING: Felony charges dismissed against Georgia’s Rara Thomas
3h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
3h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
3h ago

Credit: Gerry Broome

Bradley’s Buzz: Tech’s Pastner has had seven seasons. That’s enough
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

WEATHER UPDATE: No more severe storms, tornado threats in metro Atlanta
52m ago
Atlanta police release photos of suspect, car in fatal weekend shooting
2h ago
Police investigating after person shot to death in Clayton County
2h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
6h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top