Ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing teen faces new charge

A Gwinnett warrant application said Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

On Wednesday, Snellville police charged him with first-degree burglary in connection with a 2018 break-in at the home of a high school classmate, Channel 2 Action News reported.

That classmate’s mother told the news station she recognized Bryant after his recent arrest and notified the authorities. She also said she has surveillance footage purportedly showing then-18-year-old Bryant walking through her family’s home after tampering with the lock on a bedroom window.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Snellville police for more information about the burglary investigation. Bryant remains held at the Gwinnett jail without bond.