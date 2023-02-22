BreakingNews
Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
BREAKING: Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago

UPDATE: A former police officer has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Former Doraville Officer Miles Bryant was previously charged with concealing the teenager’s body. On Wednesday, Gwinnett County police said investigators now believe Bryant killed Morales after kidnapping her.

Previous story:

Gwinnett County police plan to give an update Wednesday morning in the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who had been missing for six months before her skeletal remains were discovered.

The probe has already netted the arrest of former Doraville police Officer Miles Bryant, though the extent of his alleged involvement has been unclear. He was fired the same day he was arrested.

» Watch live video from Channel 2 Action News below at 11 a.m.

Explore‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death

Morales, a junior at Meadowcreek High School, went missing on the evening of July 26. Her remains were found this month more than 20 miles from where she was last seen. Police have not said when or how she died, or if Bryant has been tied to her initial disappearance.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

ExploreDoraville cop charged in Gwinnett teen’s death was reprimanded during employment

Bryant, 22, faces one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false report of a crime.

A warrant application states that Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

ExploreCourt docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods

He also is accused of filing a false report that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his gun the day after Morales was reported missing, according to a warrant for his arrest. Police have not explained how that report is connected to Morales’ disappearance and subsequent death.

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

