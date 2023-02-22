BREAKING: Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death

» Watch live video from Channel 2 Action News below at 11 a.m.

Morales, a junior at Meadowcreek High School, went missing on the evening of July 26. Her remains were found this month more than 20 miles from where she was last seen. Police have not said when or how she died, or if Bryant has been tied to her initial disappearance.

Bryant, 22, faces one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false report of a crime.

A warrant application states that Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

He also is accused of filing a false report that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his gun the day after Morales was reported missing, according to a warrant for his arrest. Police have not explained how that report is connected to Morales’ disappearance and subsequent death.

