BREAKING: Acworth man accused of killing ex-wife, shooting her mother has died

Christopher Parrish Thomas II, 30, had been on the run since just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton, according to a news release. They found his ex-wife, 30-year-old Victoria Thomas, dead from a gunshot wound in her mother’s house. Her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia, was also seriously injured.

Two children, a 4-month-old and a 10-year-old, were inside the home at the time but were not injured. Garcia was holding her 4-month-old grandchild when she was shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release states.