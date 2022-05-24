BREAKING: Acworth man accused of killing ex-wife, shooting her mother has died

An Acworth man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and seriously wounding her mother died overnight after turning a gun on himself Monday outside a Paulding County Walmart, authorities said.
Christopher Parrish Thomas II, 30, had been on the run since just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton, according to a news release. They found his ex-wife, 30-year-old Victoria Thomas, dead from a gunshot wound in her mother’s house. Her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia, was also seriously injured.
Two children, a 4-month-old and a 10-year-old, were inside the home at the time but were not injured. Garcia was holding her 4-month-old grandchild when she was shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release states.
Authorities asked for the public’s help to locate Christopher Thomas, and for nearly 24 hours he remained at large.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a Walmart in Dallas where they found Thomas suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Earlier Monday, the vehicle Thomas was suspected to be driving was located in a Kennesaw residential area near Due West Road. The car appeared to have been parked for some time — long enough for the engine to have cooled off.
A spokesperson confirmed that Christopher Thomas served in the U.S. Army from October last year until March. He had no deployments and held the rank of private at the end of his service. The spokesperson declined to disclose the characterization of his discharge.
Christopher Thomas was arrested Dec. 30 in Cobb County and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and battery of a pregnant person after allegedly choking Victoria Thomas, who was pregnant at the time.
He had been granted bond on the condition that he would not possess firearms or any other weapons “except for the limited and sole purpose” of his military obligations.