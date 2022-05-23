Man on the run after allegedly shooting mother, daughter in Cherokee County

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton around 9:45 p.m. and found 30-year-old Victoria Thomas dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Her 68-year-old mother, who was holding her grandchild during the shooting, was severely injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release states. The infant was uninjured but also was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A 10-year-old also was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, according to the release.