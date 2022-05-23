BreakingNews
Ryan Duke gets 10 years for concealing Tara Grinstead’s death
Man on the run after allegedly shooting mother, daughter in Cherokee County

Christopher Thomas, 30, is being sought by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in connection with a deadly double shooting in Canton on Sunday night.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cherokee County officials are searching for an Acworth man they say shot two women Sunday night, killing one of them and injuring another who was holding a 4-month-old.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton around 9:45 p.m. and found 30-year-old Victoria Thomas dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Her 68-year-old mother, who was holding her grandchild during the shooting, was severely injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release states. The infant was uninjured but also was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A 10-year-old also was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, according to the release.

Deputies arrived within three minutes of receiving the call, sheriff’s officials said, but the suspect had already fled. Christopher Thomas, 30, is possibly driving a black Kia sedan. Anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

