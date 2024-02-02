BREAKING | Teen in custody after 2 shot at McEachern High School, police say

Investigators believe 17-year-old Scott Anthony Foor Jr. of Powder Springs, witnessed the fight and shot both of those involved.

“Another unidentified suspect also brandished a firearm, engaging in gunfire without causing further injuries,” Wilson said in an emailed statement.

The two people shot were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, police said.

Foor was later arrested in Union City and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property. Foor was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

