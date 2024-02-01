UPDATE | 2 injured in shooting at McEachern High parking lot; no students hurt

A shelter-in-place order was issued after two people were shot outside McEachern High School in Powder Springs on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The two victims, who were not students, were shot in the parking lot, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said. Cobb County and school police have secured the campus, which remains under a code red, but a suspect is not in custody, authorities said.

“Police are on campus, and for the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted,” Kiel said. “We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”