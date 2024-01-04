Atlanta police release photo of driver accused of hitting, killing 9-year-old boy

“The little boy, he’s just lying here just bleeding. He’s unconscious. It’s a lot of blood,” a 911 caller told dispatch. “The lady let the baby out and a car came from behind another car ... and hit this baby.”

After the crash, authorities asked for the public’s help to identify the driver of a red 2011 Toyota Tundra who was accused in the crash. Police said they were originally looking for a man with gold teeth, but later identified Mendoza as the driver as the investigation developed. She goes by several aliases, including Betty and Ticho Carreon, police said.

“As with any investigation, preliminary information is subject to change as the case develops and new information comes to light,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said about the change in the suspect’s description.

Mendoza is facing a homicide by vehicle charge, police said. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the case.

“The reward increased as the case remains open and highly active one year since the original incident and the suspect remains outstanding,” Grant added.

On the anniversary of Dean’s killing, his father told Channel 2 Action News that every day still feels like an “unbelievable nightmare.” He said his son was heading to basketball practice that winter evening when he was struck.

“This could have been anyone’s child,” Dean said. “This could have been anyone. Especially in an area like that with a (recreation) center for kids. I mean, he was going to do something he loved. He was going to basketball practice. He was preparing for his first game that weekend. He was so excited.”

According to authorities, Mendoza is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Her age was not provided by police.

“It pains me, especially with Christmas just happening, and for her to probably be seeing her family, her kids, eating dinner with them,” Dean added, “while I got to eat and think of the memory of my son.”

Anyone with more information on the case can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS) 8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

