9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle at SE Atlanta recreation center

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A 9-year-old boy was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in southeast Atlanta, police said.

The child was found in critical condition at about 6:40 p.m. at the Rosel Fann Recreation Center along Cleveland Avenue after being struck, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.

Authorities did not say where at the recreation center the boy was or what he was doing when he was hit.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no other details were released about the driver.

Rosal Fann is a City of Atlanta park near the Brown’s Mill Golf Course.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

