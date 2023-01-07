Photo released of truck involved in hit-and-run that killed boy, 9, in Atlanta

Explore 911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center

Christopher Dean told Channel 2 Action News that his son was on his way to sign up for a weekend basketball tournament with his mother. He said the boy was so excited that he jumped out of the car and tried to cross the street.

“His mom said he jumped out the car, and she was like, ‘Hold on, son.’ But as soon as he stepped out, a car came out, swerved and hit him,” Dean said. “He was such a happy, happy child.”

According to 911 callers, the child was struck by a red pickup truck and police were later able to acquire surveillance footage of the crash. As witnesses waited for authorities to arrive at the scene, one said she saw the child briefly move, but the amount of blood indicated the injuries were serious.

“The little boy, he’s just lying here just bleeding. He’s unconscious. It’s a lot of blood,” a caller told dispatch.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

