Photo released of truck involved in hit-and-run that killed boy, 9, in Atlanta

A photo of the truck police say was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old boy near a recreation center in Atlanta was released Friday.
A gut-wrenching scene unraveled near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center along Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday night after Jamal Dean was fatally struck by a vehicle around 6:35 p.m., Atlanta police said. Several 911 callers reported the child was lying in the road unconscious and bleeding.
Authorities are now trying to identify the driver of a red Ford F-150 who is accused in the crash. The man was described by police to have full facial hair and gold teeth.
Police said they found the boy in critical condition near Rosel Fann. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries. Authorities said the boy was hit while in the road. A witness said the child had just gotten out of a vehicle.
“The lady let the baby out and a car came from behind another car ... and hit this baby,” she told dispatchers.
Christopher Dean told Channel 2 Action News that his son was on his way to sign up for a weekend basketball tournament with his mother. He said the boy was so excited that he jumped out of the car and tried to cross the street.
“His mom said he jumped out the car, and she was like, ‘Hold on, son.’ But as soon as he stepped out, a car came out, swerved and hit him,” Dean said. “He was such a happy, happy child.”
According to 911 callers, the child was struck by a red pickup truck and police were later able to acquire surveillance footage of the crash. As witnesses waited for authorities to arrive at the scene, one said she saw the child briefly move, but the amount of blood indicated the injuries were serious.
“The little boy, he’s just lying here just bleeding. He’s unconscious. It’s a lot of blood,” a caller told dispatch.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.
