Arson suspected after equipment torched near Fayette hospital

Construction equipment near a south metro hospital was set on fire early Tuesday morning.

“Fayetteville Police and Fire officers are investigating fires that took place overnight on a construction site adjacent to the Piedmont Fayette Hospital campus,” the city’s public safety department said in a social media post. “Several pieces of construction equipment were burned, and arson is suspected.

“Local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are working together to collect evidence and pursue leads.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 404-631-4019.

Officials have not discussed possible motives or suspects.

The suspected arson follows a string of incidents targeting construction equipment.

In January, four pieces of construction equipment were set on fire at a town home development two miles from Atlanta’s planned public safety training center; authorities said they suspected activists opposed to the center started the fire.

An anonymous faction of training center protesters claimed responsibility for a fire that burned multiple vehicles at a concrete business in Gwinnett County in November.