Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of construction site fire

Empire Zephyr fire
Empire Zephyr Jan. 26, 2024
Empire Zephyr Jan. 26, 2024
Empire Zephyr Jan. 26, 2024
Empire Zephyr Jan. 26, 2024
Empire Zephyr Jan. 26, 2024
1 / 6
Atlanta police and federal agents are investigating a fire that broke out at a townhome construction site Friday morning.
By
46 minutes ago

Atlanta police, federal agents and fire investigators are at the scene of a townhome construction site where heavy machinery was set ablaze early Friday.

Details are limited, but police confirmed that a fire broke out at 543 Burroughs Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood, where several pieces of equipment were burned. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was at the scene, along with agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officials have not confirmed what brought federal investigators to the scene.

The community where the fire broke out is called Empire Zephyr.

No other details, including what may have led to the fire, have been released.

This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top