BREAKING | Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of construction site fire

Atlanta police, federal agents and fire investigators are at the scene of a townhome construction site where heavy machinery was set ablaze early Friday.
Details are limited, but police confirmed that a fire broke out at 543 Burroughs Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood, where several pieces of equipment were burned. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was at the scene, along with agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Officials have not confirmed what brought federal investigators to the scene.
The community where the fire broke out is called Empire Zephyr.
No other details, including what may have led to the fire, have been released.
This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.
About the Author