BREAKING | Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of construction site fire

Atlanta police, federal agents and fire investigators are at the scene of a townhome construction site where heavy machinery was set ablaze early Friday.

Details are limited, but police confirmed that a fire broke out at 543 Burroughs Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood, where several pieces of equipment were burned. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was at the scene, along with agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.