$10,000 reward offered for arrest in Gwinnett concrete business arson

The fire remains under investigation, but McGiboney said arson is suspected as the cause. The department did not say what was used to start the fire or if the suspect had any association with the business.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in the incident.

In the early hours of this morning, our crews in Lawrenceville battled a fire that was caused by arson. For more details, please visit Bit.ly/40AJgmV Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Gwinnett fire at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

