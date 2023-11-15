$10,000 reward offered for arrest in Gwinnett concrete business arson

A person is being sought after various vehicles at a business in Gwinnett County went up in flames Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive around 2:40 a.m. and found multiple work vehicles owned by Ernst Concrete burning behind the business, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a statement. The flames did not reach any of the structures, but officials stated crews had to deploy several hoses to battle the fire, which was extinguished shortly before 3:10 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation, but McGiboney said arson is suspected as the cause. The department did not say what was used to start the fire or if the suspect had any association with the business.
There is a $10,000 reward being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Gwinnett fire at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.
