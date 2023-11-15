BreakingNews
House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown

$10,000 reward offered for arrest in Gwinnett concrete business arson

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A person is being sought after various vehicles at a business in Gwinnett County went up in flames Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive around 2:40 a.m. and found multiple work vehicles owned by Ernst Concrete burning behind the business, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a statement. The flames did not reach any of the structures, but officials stated crews had to deploy several hoses to battle the fire, which was extinguished shortly before 3:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, but McGiboney said arson is suspected as the cause. The department did not say what was used to start the fire or if the suspect had any association with the business.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in the incident.

In the early hours of this morning, our crews in Lawrenceville battled a fire that was caused by arson. For more details, please visit Bit.ly/40AJgmV

Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Gwinnett fire at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

BREAKING
House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown25m ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

10-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 South in Cobb for 3 hours
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
2h ago

Credit: AP

Toyota subsidiary to expand North Georgia campus, hire 250 new workers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

10-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 South in Cobb for 3 hours
1h ago
Man convicted of murdering DeKalb bishop’s son, sentenced to life in prison
1h ago
Carrollton man gets 30 years without parole for killing family acquaintance
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
2h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top