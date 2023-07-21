Alleged DUI driver shot by Georgia deputy after ramming patrol car, cops say

32 minutes ago
A man suspected of drunken driving near Macon was shot by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night after he first refused to pull over and later rammed a patrol car while trying to flee, authorities said.

Anthony Glenn Foster, 53, was identified as the man injured in the shooting, the Bibb sheriff’s office said. No one else was hurt during the chase or shooting.

The incident began just before 11:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over Foster’s car on Log Cabin Road for malfunctioning equipment, the sheriff’s office said. The silver four-door sedan did not stop and the deputy pursued it into a residential neighborhood, where it got boxed in near the intersection of Mumford Road and Case Street, authorities said.

With multiple patrol cars around him, Foster backed into one, then drove toward a deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy fired multiple shots, hitting Foster once, according to authorities. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and Foster was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was considered stable.

Foster is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and multiple other traffic offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities also said the car did not have a current registration or insurance.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The state agency has not released a statement about the incident.

