After man’s body found in truck, Gwinnett police ID suspected killer

Mark Antonio White
Caption
Mark Antonio White

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

More than a month after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in a truck in Gwinnett County, police have released the identity of his suspected killer, who remains at large.

Mark Antonio White, 20, of Covington, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Police have released photos of White and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Family of man found dead inside truck in Gwinnett neighborhood seeks answers

White’s charges are related to the death of Garcia Danielle Gaddis, a Mississippi native who lived in Sandy Springs, according to Valle. Gaddis was found dead inside his red Dodge Ram pickup truck the afternoon of Oct. 24, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle report when they found Gaddis’ body. At that point, he had been missing for about three days.

Sierra McKinley (from left), Garcia Gaddis, Wayne Gaddis and Katia Gaddis show off their family pride during a reunion.

Sierra McKinley (from left), Garcia Gaddis, Wayne Gaddis and Katia Gaddis show off their family pride during a reunion.

No further information has been released about White or the circumstances around Gaddis’ death. The truck where Gaddis’ body was found was parked at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway outside the Olde Peachtree Townhomes.

Police did not say how Gaddis died, though White has been charged with possessing a gun during the incident.

White is considered armed and dangerous. Gwinnett police are asking anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to call them at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

