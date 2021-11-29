After man’s body found in truck, Gwinnett police ID suspected killer

Mark Antonio White, 20, of Covington, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Police have released photos of White and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

White’s charges are related to the death of Garcia Danielle Gaddis, a Mississippi native who lived in Sandy Springs, according to Valle. Gaddis was found dead inside his red Dodge Ram pickup truck the afternoon of Oct. 24, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle report when they found Gaddis’ body. At that point, he had been missing for about three days.