‘A beautiful soul’: Sister, friend remember mother killed in Roswell shooting

Cabrales said the last time she saw her sister was on July 4 when they gathered at a family member’s home to celebrate and spend the afternoon together. On Wednesday, she received a call from a family member saying Johana’s children had been dropped off at their mother’s house.

Cabrales quickly drove to her sister’s home. On the way there, she received another call that Johana had been seriously injured. Officers arrived at the home just past midnight and found Cabrales-Hernandez dead. She had been shot.

“We are just trying to pull through and we are trying to be strong for her babies, for her two children that she left. We are just trying to honor her memory and get the word out that she was an amazing person that didn’t deserve this,” Cabrales said. “It’s hard to believe that this is our new reality. To lose a family member in such a violent way, it’s just really hard.”

Cabrales said Johana and Perry had been dating for almost four years and he is the father of both her children. At the beginning of their relationship, Cabrales said they would spend time together with Perry, getting to know him, going out to eat, spending holidays together.

Cabrales said Johana began telling her family about about two years ago that she was being harmed.

“My sister only told us about a few times. Every time we encouraged her to leave the situation and that we would help her and we would be there to support her, but she wouldn’t tell us much,” she said.

Records show Perry is also wanted in an October 2021 incident in Alpharetta. Authorities say he punched a woman in the face during a fit of road rage when the woman was too slow to move at a green light. He has warrants in that case for battery, criminal trespass, aggressive driving and hit-and-run, records show.

Police described Perry as 5-foot-8 and about 165 pounds. He is believed to be driving a red, four-door Honda Civic and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“We are going to miss just having her around,” Cabrales said of her sister. “We’ve always been together, all the time. We grew up with a single mother so we always prioritize family over everything. She was a beautiful soul.”

Anyone with information on the latest incident or Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or concerned that a friend or family member might be experiencing domestic violence can call 1-800-334-2836 to speak with an advocate. To find a shelter, visit gcadv.org/domestic-violence-centers/

The interview with Anahi Alanis was conducted in Spanish and translated into English.