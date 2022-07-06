Manhunt underway for man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Roswell

Authorities in Fulton County are trying to locate a man after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Wednesday.
Fabien Perry, 27, is wanted on murder charges in the killing of 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said. Officers have secured warrants for Perry but are still working to arrest him.
“Investigators believe this to be an isolated domestic incident, however Perry should be considered armed and dangerous,” Lupo said.
When Cabrales-Hernandez’s two younger children were dropped off at a nearby family member’s home by an unidentified person, Lupo said the family became concerned about her well-being. Officers rushed to her home in the 100 block of Old Ferry Road just past midnight and found her dead from a gunshot wound, according to Lupo.
Evidence gathered during the investigation led officers to identify Perry as a suspect, he said.
Police described him as 5-foot-8 and about 165 pounds. He is believed to be driving a red, four-door Honda Civic.
Anyone with information on the incident or Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
