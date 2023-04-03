7 arrested, accused of illegal stunt driving near GSU campus

Seven people were arrested during a multi-agency response to illegal stunt driving near Georgia State University’s campus over the weekend, according to authorities.
The first instance happened shortly after midnight Sunday, with another incident near midnight Monday. Gunfire erupted during the first episode, officials confirmed.
Videos posted to social media showed a crowd of hundreds blocking the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue on Sunday as stunt drivers laid drag. Some bystanders climbed or jumped atop vehicles that appeared to be trying to get around the blockade.
Atlanta police, the Georgia State Patrol and Capitol police responded and made seven total arrests. Additional arrests have been made, police said, but details in those cases have not been released.
