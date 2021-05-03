A new Georgia law aims to curb illegal street racing

Despite Kemp’s dig at Atlanta, the crime hasn’t been confined to the city.

Countless videos have popped up online showing vehicles – sometimes in broad daylight – pulling off tricky maneuvers while scores of spectators watch. Others feature races down city streets and busy interstate highways.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city lawmakers are under pressure to crack down on the crime, which endangers drivers and pedestrians, delays commutes and triggers numerous noise complaints from nearby residents.

The Atlanta City Council adopted a measure in August that allowed police to levy fines of up to $1,000 for people who attend a street racing-related event, even if they’re not in a car. Police departments have also devoted more resources to enforcement, including using helicopters to track racing.

In mid-March, authorities arrested more than 100 people suspected of watching cars pull off tricks at a Sam’s Club parking lot in Clayton County. Some of the spectators were as young as 11. And police said another street racing bust last month led to more than 80 arrests and 45 cars being impounded.

The new law’s critics are skeptical that it will result in less street racing, and worry the new penalties would be disproportionately used to target people of color.

A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of Atlanta police data showed the illegal activity has not died down even as law enforcement ramp up their efforts to it.

A police helicopter image of a car doing stunts in a Kroger parking lot in late February. (Screenshot via Atlanta Police Department) Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta police Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta police

Devin Barrington-Ward, an Atlanta resident and ally of what he calls the “car enthusiast” community, said he’s worried that the new law will become a pretext for police to aggressively question and detain people, much like the controversial “stop and frisk” tactics in New York.

“We’re already seeing law enforcement try to crack down, and it’s not making a difference,” said Barrington-Ward, a founder of the Black Futurists Group, a social justice organization. “By the time police respond, the people doing the dangerous activity are long gone.”

He said he would rather see public officials create a dedicated space for stunts in a safe and regulated manner.

“Looking toward the criminal justice system for a solution is not the answer,” Barrington-Ward said. “It’s a system steeped in systemic racism and a majority of the folks in the car enthusiast community are Black and brown people.”

The governor said he backed the idea after hearing from law enforcement leaders about the need for more “teeth” to sharpen efforts to target a crime that’s plagued parts of metro Atlanta.

“I hear it every week. People are outraged,” said Kemp. “People are sick of it, and what we’re doing today is a big part of trying to send a message that we’re doing all we can with state resources. But it’s really going to have to be local policing that’s moving the needle.”

Staff Writer J.D. Capelouto contributed to this report.