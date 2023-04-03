Metro Atlanta’s ongoing fight against street racing

Oct. 18: Following a chaotic weekend of what police described as “disturbing” behavior from street racers and spectators, the city of Atlanta and its police department sent a stern warning to those engaging in the activity: Think twice before burning rubber or face the consequences. The warning came after a large group of street racers made their way around the metro area before entering the city, where several arrests were made, according to police.

Oct. 5: The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance to crack down on street racers, stunt drivers and those who organize or promote the dangerous but increasingly popular exhibitions. Police previously said a Buford man pulling onto Braselton Highway in July was killed when a street racer going more than 80 miles per hour crashed into his car.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

May: Gwinnett County police arrested 88 people who they say were participating in “illegal and dangerous street racing activities.” Officers got a call about a group of drivers and spectators blocking the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, according to a Gwinnett police news release. When they got there, officers were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants.

February 2022: Residents of Midtown woke up to find the iconic rainbow crosswalks damaged by skid marks from street racing.

June 2021: In a statewide street racing crackdown over the weekend, state law enforcement agencies and Atlanta police impounded 89 vehicles, including 10 in the city of Atlanta alone, officials said.

May 2021: Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure that tries to put the brakes on illegal street racing, a troubling trend that has driven a surge of complaints in metro Atlanta since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, which enjoyed broad bipartisan support, paves the way for higher penalties for anyone who organizes, promotes or participates in street racing.

April 2021: More than 80 people were arrested and 45 vehicles were impounded in a street racing bust in South Fulton, police said. South Fulton worked with the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Police Department to make the arrests, according to a report posted on Facebook. Police said five guns and 32 grams of marijuana were also seized.

Credit: Clayton County police Credit: Clayton County police

March 2021: A street-racing bust in Clayton County led to 102 arrests, according to police. A total of 75 adults were arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, with some being charged with possession of a firearm under 18, police said. Also, 27 juveniles were arrested and their parents were charged with curfew violations.

Around midnight, officers were called to the Sam’s Club on Jonesboro Road on reports of street racers laying drag in the parking lot, Officer Aubriel Stroud, spokeswoman for Clayton police, said in an emailed statement.

October 2020: Atlanta police announce a new strategy in fighting stunt racing. Instead of waiting on reports of the crimes, more officers would be present in the areas most popular for the events. Police said they have made nearly 500 arrests by this point in the year for charges including racing, laying drag or reckless driving.

July 2020: Sweet Auburn pressed Atlanta for action after another violent weekend. The noise was deafening when more than 1,000 celebrants took to the streets for fireworks, loud music and the sound of accelerating car engines and screeching brakes. And then, gunshots. Too many to count. Fourteen people were taken to the hospital. Two would die from their injuries, Atlanta police said.

May 2020: A weekend crackdown led to 44 arrests and 114 citations, according to Atlanta police. The arrests and citations were issued at several Atlanta locations that have been “hot spots” for racers, including interstates and Spring Street in Midtown, police said.