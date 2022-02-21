Hamburger icon
Rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta damaged by alleged street racing

Midtown's rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue were damaged by alleged street racers. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Residents of Midtown woke up Monday to find the iconic rainbow crosswalks damaged by skid marks from alleged street racing.

Atlanta police did not respond to inquiries about the damage that can be seen at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, but video footage posted to an Instagram account shows a vehicle doing doughnuts between the crosswalks overnight. Multiple people can be seen in the video crowding around until the vehicle speeds away.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that units responded to reports of street racing in the area but did not find anyone or issue any citations.

“We are sad to see our beloved rainbow crosswalks damaged,” the Midtown Neighbor’s Association wrote in an Instagram story.

The association announced Monday afternoon that they have reached out to the city’s Department of Transportation and City Council for plans on repairing the intersection.

While some neighbors were upset that the rainbows had been damaged, others focused on street racing and the fact it has become too prevalent in the city.

“This is so disgusting and dumb. I love Atlanta, and I hate seeing people destroy this beautiful city and be a threat to the safety of others,” one person commented on the street racing video.

Another person commented that “they do this everywhere; even if the crosswalks weren’t painted they would have still done it.”

Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated with Atlanta police and other agencies on a “40th wave” of crime suppression to combat street racing. During the weekend operation Feb. 12-13, there were 431 vehicle stops, 230 citations and arrests, and 377 warnings.

ExploreKasim Reed says rainbow crosswalks will be permanent in Midtown

The crosswalks were first temporarily installed in time for Atlanta Pride in 2015. In 2017, during the first-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced that the rainbow crosswalks would become permanent in recognition of the contributions of the city’s LGBTQ community.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

