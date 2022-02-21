Rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta damaged by alleged street racing

While some neighbors were upset that the rainbows had been damaged, others focused on street racing and the fact it has become too prevalent in the city.

“This is so disgusting and dumb. I love Atlanta, and I hate seeing people destroy this beautiful city and be a threat to the safety of others,” one person commented on the street racing video.

Another person commented that “they do this everywhere; even if the crosswalks weren’t painted they would have still done it.”

Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Public Safety coordinated with Atlanta police and other agencies on a “40th wave” of crime suppression to combat street racing. During the weekend operation Feb. 12-13, there were 431 vehicle stops, 230 citations and arrests, and 377 warnings.

The crosswalks were first temporarily installed in time for Atlanta Pride in 2015. In 2017, during the first-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced that the rainbow crosswalks would become permanent in recognition of the contributions of the city’s LGBTQ community.