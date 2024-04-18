50 displaced after fire at Gwinnett extended stay hotel

A fire Wednesday afternoon at a Gwinnett County extended stay hotel displaced about 50 people but resulted in no injuries, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the InTown Suites at 6067 Buford Highway in Norcross just before 5 p.m., Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. The 911 caller said they could see fire extending from the bottom floor to the roofline of the building and nearby trees.

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Crews immediately evacuated the hotel and search teams checked the building to ensure it was no longer occupied, McGiboney said. Utilities to the multi-story, split-level building were cut off and firefighters brought the blaze under control in about half an hour.

The Red Cross worked with hotel management to help the 50 or so people who lost their lodging in the fire.

Fire investigators were dispatched to the scene, but the cause has not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.